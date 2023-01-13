Louisville hires Brian Brohm to lead offense, quarterbacks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has hired brother Brian as the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, returning him to the school where he ranks as one of its best signal callers.

Brian Brohm had worked the past six seasons in the same capacities under his older brother at Purdue and served as interim coach after Louisville hired Jeff Brohm as head coach last month. He’s credited with developing Boilermakers QB Aidan O’Connell into an All-Big Ten selection and helping the team rank second in conference passing at 278.8 yards per game last season. Brohm also worked on his brother’s staff at Western Kentucky.