LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 18 of his career-high 32 points before the break before adding five points late that helped Louisville hold off Boston College 80-70 on Wednesday night.

Following up their 21-point road upset of then-No. 12 North Carolina initially took time for the Cardinals (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made just 5 of their first 21 from the field. The Eagles (9-7, 0-4) meanwhile started 12 of 22 to lead 28-16 before Louisville quickly heated up as Sutton scored eight consecutive points.

Nwora picked it up from there with 11 points during the pivotal spurt, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Cardinals finished 9 of 11 to lead 43-33 at halftime. Louisville eventually built a 23-point lead midway through the second half before BC rallied within 75-70 with just under two minutes remaining.

Sutton then fought through a crowd for a critical offensive rebound resulting in Nwora’s 3-pointer with 52 seconds left for an eight-point cushion. The sophomore closed the game with a thunderous transition dunk for the final margin, finishing 12-of-16 shooting with 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.

Sutton shot 5 of 10 with 10 boards while Christen Cunningham had nine points and eight assists for the Cardinals, who finished 47 percent shooting.

Jordan Chatman had 21 points while Ky Bowman added 14 with 13 rebounds for BC, which shot 45 percent and was outrebounded 41-30 in its fifth consecutive loss.



Boston College guard Ky Bowman (0) attempts to drive past Louisville center Steven Enoch (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press)

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles ran hot and cold throughout the game, with the latter putting them on the verge of being blown out. Just like that, Bowman lifted them on both ends to make things interesting down the stretch. That big hole proved too much to overcome.

Louisville: After missing a bunch of good looks at the start, the Cardinals seemingly couldn’t miss entering the break thanks to boosts by Sutton and then Nwora. They cooled off in the second half and allowed BC to rally, but the Sutton-Nwora combination came up big and helped them avoid the letdown loss after a big win.

UP NEXT

Boston College hosts No. 11 Florida State on Sunday.

Louisville visits Georgia Tech on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/ Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.