Louisville hosts Clemson after Ellis' 21-point game

Clemson Tigers (19-7, 11-4 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-23, 1-14 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Clemson Tigers after El Ellis scored 21 points in Louisville’s 61-58 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Cardinals have gone 3-12 in home games. Louisville allows 75.5 points and has been outscored by 11.7 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 11-4 against ACC opponents. Clemson scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Ellis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Hunter Tyson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

