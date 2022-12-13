Louisville hosts Western Kentucky following McKnight's 32-point outing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC)
The Hilltoppers are 2-0 in road games. Western Kentucky is eighth in C-USA scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Rawls averaging 5.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: El Ellis is shooting 35.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for Louisville.
McKnight is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Hilltoppers. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists for Western Kentucky.
