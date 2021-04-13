The Baltimore native joins a Cardinals squad that made an Atlantic Coast Conference-low 5.4 made 3s per game and were its second worst shooting from behind the arc (31%).
Louisville coach Chris Mack said in a release that the program is excited to add a player of Locke’s caliber to the backcourt and added, “his college experience at the SEC level has him prepared to provide a huge boost for our program.”
