Louisville (18-10, 9-6) vs. Boston College (13-13, 4-10)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College seeks revenge on Louisville after dropping the first matchup in Louisville. The teams last played on Jan. 16, when the Cardinals outshot Boston College from the field 46.8 percent to 45 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the 10-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Boston College’s Ky Bowman has averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds while Nik Popovic has put up 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Cardinals, Jordan Nwora has averaged 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Dwayne Sutton has put up 10.6 points and 6.9 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Christen Cunningham has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Boston College is 7-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 66 or fewer points, and 6-13 when opponents exceed 66 points. Louisville is 8-0 when holding opponents to 62 points or fewer, and 10-10 on the year when teams score any more than 62.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Cardinals have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Boston College has an assist on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Louisville has assists on 27 of 50 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisville as a collective unit has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among ACC teams.

