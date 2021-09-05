Louisville is making its second appearance in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff, seeking a better result than its 31-24 loss to Auburn in 2015. That game marked the debut of future Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, who lined up behind QB Reggie Bonnafon but took the first snap and threw an interception leading to the Tigers’ first TD. By game’s end he was behind center and eventually the Cardinals’ regular QB. Jackson became Louisville’s first Heisman winner the next season.