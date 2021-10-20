The fourth-year Cardinals coach is suspended the first six games this season by the school for failing to follow university guidelines in the firing of ex-assistant Dino Gaudio last spring. Though Louisville said in release that Mack was “the victim” of an extortion attempt — which culminated in Gaudio receiving a fine and probation after he pled guilty to a federal charge — Mack was still disciplined in the latest embarrassing episode for the men’s basketball program.