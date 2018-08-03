LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville says top returning receiver Jaylen Smith “is doing well” after undergoing an emergency appendectomy hours before the Cardinals began fall practice.

The school says in a statement that the 6-foot-4, 223-pound senior had the procedure Friday.

Cardinals head trainer Matt Summers says Smith is expected to make a full recovery after the illness was detected early. The trainer added, “We look forward to him returning to the practice field as soon as possible.”

Smith had career bests of 60 receptions for 980 yards and seven touchdowns last season for Louisville to earn first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

Smith, who is from Pascagoula, Mississippi, has averaged 16.9 yards per reception during his Cardinals career.

