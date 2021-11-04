Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said the offense will keep moving junior receiver Justyn Ross around as the season goes on. Ross, at 6-foot-4, has been adept at playing outside on the boundary and inside on the slot to be Clemson’s leading receiver this season with 38 catches for 416 yards and three catches. He missed all of 2020 after spinal surgery and has recovered to make an impact this season.