For all the things the Cardinals did right against EKU, Satterfield lamented that the ground game has yet to break a run of at least 50 yards, which happened five times last season. Jalen Mitchell had two of those and showed he can handle the load after rushing for 90 yards on 18 carries against EKU. Yards could be tough regardless against a UCF defense ranked second nationally against the run at 22 yards per game.