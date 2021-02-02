CREATING OFFENSE: Jones has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 26 assists in those games.
PERFECT WHEN: The Orange are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 5-5 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Cardinals are 9-0 when they make six or more 3-pointers and 2-4 when the team hits fewer than six from long range.
STREAK STATS: Syracuse has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 64.8.
DID YOU KNOW: Syracuse is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 77.7 points per game.
