Louisville takes on Clemson following James' 24-point game

Louisville Cardinals (2-14, 0-5 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (13-3, 5-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Clemson Tigers after Mike James scored 24 points in Louisville’s 80-72 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Tigers have gone 8-0 at home. Clemson is 12-2 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 0-5 in ACC play. Louisville has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 15.4 points and 10 rebounds over the past 10 games for Clemson.

El Ellis is averaging 17.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Cardinals. James is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

