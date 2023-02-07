Louisville takes on Pittsburgh following Ellis' 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisville Cardinals (3-20, 1-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-7, 9-3 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -15.5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after El Ellis scored 22 points in Louisville’s 81-78 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. The Panthers have gone 10-3 in home games. Pittsburgh is ninth in the ACC shooting 35.1% from downtown, led by John Hugley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals are 1-11 in ACC play. Louisville is 2-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarius Burton is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Ellis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 66.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

