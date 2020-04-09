The AD also said he will forego his $150,000 bonus the next two years and other compensation. Tyra added that some coaches voluntarily cut their salaries, with contracts amended to reflect the reductions — though he did not say which coaches. Louisville’s athletic department has also imposed a hiring freeze and despite the savings is considering other cuts, including furloughs.
“These are difficult decisions , but you’ve got to make them,” Tyra said. “You’ve got to be fearless to make the right decision here. ... We may be on buses more than teams like. Incidental meals, just trimming of things we’ve been able to do. Everything is under review right now.”
