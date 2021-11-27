Noah Locke added 12 points, reaching 1,000 career points, and Jae’Lyn Withers grabbed 11 rebounds for Louisville (5-1). Williams has grabbed at least nine rebounds in five of the first six games.
Louisville moved its record to 6-2 against the Terps and snapped a two-game skid against Maryland.
Donta Scott led Maryland (5-2) with 14 points. Fatts Russell added 11 points.
The Terps held Louisville without a field goal over a six-minute stretch in the first half, going on a 12-1 run, before building a 32-27 lead at halftime. The Terps used a 13-0 run midway through the second half to take a 47-42 lead, but Louisville rallied with a 16-6 surge.
Both teams play in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday with the Terps hosting Virginia Tech and Louisville playing at Michigan State.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25