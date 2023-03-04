Louisville takes on No. 13 Virginia on 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisville Cardinals (4-26, 2-17 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -19; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: Louisville is looking to break its three-game skid with a win over No. 13 Virginia. The Cavaliers have gone 14-1 at home. Virginia is fourth in the ACC shooting 36.0% from downtown, led by Isaac McKneely shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals are 2-17 against ACC opponents. Louisville has a 0-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Virginia.

El Ellis is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 17.8 points and 4.4 assists. Mike James is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

