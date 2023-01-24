Louisville visits Boston College following Post's 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Louisville Cardinals (2-17, 0-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-11, 3-6 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Quinten Post scored 29 points in Boston College’s 84-72 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Eagles are 6-4 in home games. Boston College has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinals are 0-8 in ACC play. Louisville is 0-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles and Cardinals match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Madsen averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 5.4 points while shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc. Post is averaging 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston College.

El Ellis is averaging 17.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

