Louisville visits No. 19 Kentucky after Tshiebwe's 23-point game

Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Kentucky hosts the Louisville Cardinals after Oscar Tshiebwe scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 89-75 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tshiebwe averaging 5.4.

The Cardinals are 0-2 on the road. Louisville has a 1-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.4 points. Tshiebwe is shooting 57.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

El Ellis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 8.1 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

