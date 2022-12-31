Louisville visits No. 19 Kentucky after Tshiebwe's 23-point performance

Louisville Cardinals (2-11, 0-3 ACC) at Kentucky Wildcats (8-4, 0-1 SEC)
The Cardinals have gone 0-2 away from home. Louisville has a 1-9 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is averaging 15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kentucky.
El Ellis is averaging 17.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Cardinals. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Louisville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.