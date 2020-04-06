The Buffalo, New York, native said on his verified Twitter account that the abrupt end to the season was “heartbreaking and awful” because he believed No. 14 Louisville (24-7) was ready to win the NCAA championship. But he noted that community health and safety should be the priority because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nwora called Cardinal teammates and coaches his family in his post and added, “I will proudly represent Louisville wherever I go.”
