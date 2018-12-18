LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville coach Scott Satterfield has hired Dwayne Ledford as offensive coordinator and line coach and Stu Holt to lead the Cardinals’ tight ends and special teams.

Ledford had spent the past three seasons as North Carolina State’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator. The Wolfpack featured one of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top O-lines under Ledford and included first team Associated Press All-American center Garrett Bradbury, a senior.

Holt follows Satterfield from Appalachian State, where he coached running backs and special teams the past four years. The 22-year coaching veteran produced 1,000-yard rushers each season, including Darrynton Evans (1,187) this fall. App State’s special teams tied for the national lead with three punt returns for touchdowns and ranked second nationally with a nearly 29-yard average on kickoff returns.

