Antonio Green had 26 points for the Blue Raiders (6-20, 2-11). Tyson Jackson added 10 points. Reggie Scurry had seven rebounds.
UAB and Middle Tennessee meet again on Saturday at Middle Tennessee. It will be their last game prior to Conference USA’s ‘bonus play’.
