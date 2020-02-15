C.J. Jones scored 14 points to lead the Blue Raiders (6-21, 2-12), whose losing streak reached four games. Donovan Sims added 14 points with five rebounds and three assists. Anthony Crump had 10 points.
Conference USA will announce a draw on Sunday for a round-robin over the final four games of the regular season. Teams will play within their groups to determine seeding to the conference tournament.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.