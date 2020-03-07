Malik Curry scored 16 points for the Monarchs (13-18, 9-9), but he made just 5 of 16 shots. A.J. Oliver II sank four 3-pointers and also scored 16. Xavier Green scored 12.
UAB shot 51% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc (5 of 12). The Blazers sank 21 of 23 at the free-throw line. Old Dominion shot just 36% overall and 28% from distance (7 of 25). The Monarchs made 16 of 25 foul shots.
___
