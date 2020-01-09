Taveion Hollingsworth had 19 points for the Hilltoppers (9-6, 2-1). Carson Williams added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jared Savage had 11 points and eight rebounds.
UAB plays Marshall at home on Saturday. W. Kentucky takes on Middle Tennessee on the road on Saturday.
