Will Butler and Kassim Nicholson added 14 points apiece for the Blazers (12-7, 3-3 Conference USA), who shot 50% (28 of 56) from the floor but made just one 3-pointer (1 of 12). Benjamin finished with nine points.
Cornelius Taylor made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points to lead FAU (12-7, 4-2). Richardson Maitre added 16 points and Jailyn Ingram had 14.
UAB hosts Southern Mississippi on Thursday. FAU plays at Charlotte on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.