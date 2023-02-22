Love, Bacot lead North Carolina past Notre Dame 63-59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Caleb Love and Armando Bacot scored 16 points each and Bacot had a milestone double-double, leading North Carolina to a 63-59 victory over Notre Dame on Wednesday night.
Pete Nance had 11 points and 10 rebounds for North Carolina (17-11, 9-8). R.J. Davis added 12 points.
Cormac Ryan had 14 points, Trey Wertz 13, and J.J. Starling 10 for Notre Dame (10-18, 2-15).
The Tar Heels overcame an eight-point halftime deficit early in the second half, taking the lead at 32-31 on a layup by Davis with 16:41 remaining. There were six more lead changes, the last on Love’s offensive rebound and putback for a 53-52 UNC lead with 3:22 remaining.
Up 59-58 with 38 seconds left, North Carolina worked the shot clock before Leaky Black missed a shot with 11 seconds left. North Carolina grabbed the offensive rebound, and after another miss and offensive rebound, Love was fouled and made two free throws for a three-point lead. The teams then exchanged a series of free throws and North Carolina sealed it.
The Tar Heels held the Fighting Irish without a field goal over a five-minute period and 3 of 8 overall down the stretch.
Notre Dame led 27-19 at intermission after holding North Carolina to four points in the final eight minutes of the half. The Tar Heels shot 18.5% in the first half and missed all 11 of their 3-point attempts. The Tar Heels shot 33.3% for the game and were 2 of 23 from distance.
North Carolina hosts No. 6 Virginia on Saturday. Notre Dame will be at Wake Forest, also on Saturday.
