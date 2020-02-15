Tarkus Ferguson scored 18 points, Marcus Ottey 15 and Jordan Blount 10 for the Flames (12-15, 7-7).
The Raiders took the lead for good early in the first half and led 39-33 at halftime. A 14-4 run to open the second, with six points from Holden, gave the Raiders a 53-37 lead. The Flames closed within eight before a 9-1 run left Wright State ahead 68-42 with 3:43 remaining.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.