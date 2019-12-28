Hall had 15 points for Wright State (11-3), which won its fourth consecutive game.
Amari Davis had 18 points for the Phoenix (5-9). McCloud added 16 points as did Kameron Hankerson.
Wright State takes on Milwaukee at home on Monday. Green Bay plays Northern Kentucky on the road on Monday.
