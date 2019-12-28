Cole Gentry added 21 points for the Raiders, while Bill Wampler chipped in 20. Wampler also had eight rebounds for the Raiders.

Wampler made consecutive 3-pointers and Gentry added another in a 13-0 run that gave Wright State an 83-75 lead with 33 seconds remaining. Green Bay got within four, 86-82, on a 3 by JayQuan McCloud with 17 seconds left but two free throws each from Jaylon Hall and Gentry sealed the win.