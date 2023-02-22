Love leads North Carolina against Notre Dame after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina Tar Heels (16-11, 8-8 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-17, 2-14 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -6.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina faces the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Caleb Love scored 23 points in North Carolina’s 77-69 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Fighting Irish have gone 10-7 in home games. Notre Dame averages 8.2 turnovers per game and is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tar Heels are 8-8 in ACC play. North Carolina ranks eighth in college basketball with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 6.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cormac Ryan is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 11.5 points. Nate Laszewski is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Bacot is shooting 56.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Tar Heels. Love is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

