Donel Cathcart III scored 21 points and Darius Quisenberry had 19 with six assists for the Penguins (11-9, 4-3), who shot 38% (26 of 69). Naz Bohannon scored 17 points and had eight rebounds.
Wright St. plays Northern Kentucky at home on Friday. Youngstown State plays Milwaukee at home on Thursday.
