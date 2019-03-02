MILWAUKEE — Loudon Love tied the game in the final minute with a free throw and Mark Hughes put Wright State ahead for good from the line as Wright State edged past Milwaukee 65-62 in the final game of the Horizon League regular season on Saturday night.

Wright State and Northern Kentucky finished the regular season in a tie for first place

Love finished with 13 points and Bill Wampler had 10 points for Wright State (19-12, 13-5). Parker Ernsthausen added 10 points and five assists.

Vance Johnson had 18 points for the Panthers (9-22, 4-14), who have now lost 11 games in a row. Bryce Barnes added 13 points. DeAndre Abram had 11 points.

The Raiders swept the season series with the Panthers this season. Wright State defeated Milwaukee 56-54 on Jan. 24. Milwaukee’s season is over. Wright State plays IUPUI Tuesday in a quarterfinal game at home.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.