DAYTON, Ohio — Loudon Love posted 17 points as Wright State easily beat Detroit Mercy 83-60 on Saturday night.

Malachi Smith had 14 points and six assists for Wright State (15-11, 9-4 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Skyelar Potter added 14 points and six rebounds. Mark Hughes had 12 points for the home team.

Antoine Davis had 17 points for the Titans (9-16, 6-7). Harrison Curry added 16 points and eight rebounds. Josh McFolley had 13 points.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Titans with the win. Detroit Mercy defeated Wright St. 79-58 on Jan. 3. Wright St. plays Northern Kentucky at home on Friday. Detroit matches up against Milwaukee on the road on Thursday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

