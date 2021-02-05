Illinois-Chicago scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Maurice Commander had 10 points for the Flames (8-8, 5-6), who have now lost four straight games. Braelen Bridges added seven rebounds.
Teyvion Kirk, the Flames’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, was held to six points on 3-of-13 shooting.
