MIAMI — Eric Lovett had a season-high 23 points and Trejon Jacob scored 21 points as Florida International extended its home win streak to eight games, defeating UAB 93-68 on Thursday night.

Lovett, who made 5 of 7 3-pointers, was one of four FIU players to make at least three 3-pointers and the Panthers made 16 of 23 as a team. Jacob made 3 of 5, Devon Andrews 3 of 4, and Cameron Corcoran 3 of 5. In addition, FIU shot 63% overall and 82% from the free-throw line.