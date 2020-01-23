NORFOLK, Va. — Eric Lovett came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers, scoring 21 points, and Florida International held off Old Dominion 83-80 on Thursday night.

Lovett sank 6 of 9 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (14-6, 5-2 Conference USA). Devon Andrews added 17 points and Osasumwen Osaghae pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds. Trejon Jacob finished with 12 points and six boards, while Antonio Daye Jr. matched his season high with nine assists.