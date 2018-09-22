PRINCETON, N.J. — John Lovett threw for five touchdowns and ran for another and Princeton beat Monmouth 51-9 on Saturday afternoon.

Lovett was 21 of 27 for 332 yards passing for the Tigers (2-0). He also had 71 rushing yards. Charlie Volker led the ground attack with 87 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Lovett threw a trio of touchdowns in the first half, a 24-yarder to Stephen Carlson and two to Jesper Horsted, one from three yards and one from 29 yards. Volker added a 26-yard rushing score and the team picked up a safety late in the second quarter and the Tigers were up 30-9 at halftime.

The Hawks (2-2) began the scoring with a field goal to cap their first drive and Vinny Grasso ran for a touchdown late in the quarter but Monmouth was held scoreless through the next three quarters. Princeton outgained Monmouth 615-337 overall.

Kenji Bahar threw for 232 yards and a touchdown for the Hawks.

