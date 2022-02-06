Loville made 4 of 13 from the field but hit 8 of 12 from the free-throw line, where the Sun Devils shot 70% and outscored Oregon (14-7, 7-3) 16-4. The Ducks attempted just eight free throws and made 2 of 6 in the fourth quarter.
Mael Gilles missed the second of two free throws, but Katelyn Levings grabbed the offensive rebound then hit two foul shots to give Arizona State a 54-49 lead with 25.6 seconds left.
Loville hit a jumper and, after a steal and a missed layup by Jaddan Simmons, Van Hyfte added a putback to open the second half and give Arizona State its first lead at 24-23.
Loville made two free throws to close the third quarter and a layup to open the fourth that gave the Sun Devils a 43-38 advantage with 8 minutes to play.
Endyia Rogers scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and Sedona Prince made 5 of 9 from the field and finished with 13 points for Oregon. Nyara Sabally tied her season low with six points on 3-of-12 shooting but grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. Te-Hina Paopao shot 2 of 13 from the field and scored four points with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Oregon, which lost 63-48 at Arizona on Friday, has scored fewer than 50 points in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2015-16 season — coach Kelly Graves’ second with the Ducks.
Arizona State plays No. 8 Arizona at home Friday before visiting the Wildcats on Sunday.
Oregon wraps up a four-game road trip with games at Washington State on Wednesday and Oregon State on Friday.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25