Lowell and Portland host North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland’s 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots have gone 4-1 at home. Portland averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 2-2 away from home. North Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. Tyler Robertson is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.1 points for Portland.

Matt Norman is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 9.4 points. B.J. Omot is averaging 11.7 points for North Dakota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

