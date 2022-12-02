Lowell and Portland host North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4)
The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 2-2 away from home. North Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Wood is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 rebounds. Tyler Robertson is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.1 points for Portland.
Matt Norman is shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 9.4 points. B.J. Omot is averaging 11.7 points for North Dakota.
