Lowell scores 20 as Portland defeats Multnomah 100-79

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wyatt Lowell helped lead Portland over Multnomah on Wednesday with 20 points off of the bench in a 100-79 victory.

Lowell had five assists for the Pilots (6-4). Vasilije Vucinic added 16 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.