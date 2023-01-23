Loyer, Davidson Wildcats square off against the La Salle Explorers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Davidson Wildcats (9-10, 2-5 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-11, 2-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes La Salle and Davidson face off on Tuesday. The Explorers are 5-5 in home games. La Salle is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have gone 2-5 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

The Explorers and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Foster Loyer is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

