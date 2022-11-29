Loyer leads Davidson against Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (5-2) at Davidson Wildcats (6-1)
The 49ers are 0-1 in road games. Charlotte is sixth in C-USA with 14.4 assists per game led by Aly Khalifa averaging 4.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is shooting 46.8% and averaging 22.7 points for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Davidson.
Brice Williams is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 11.4 points. Khalifa is averaging 8.9 points, seven rebounds and 4.3 assists for Charlotte.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.