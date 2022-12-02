Loyer leads Davidson against Delaware after 22-point showing

Davidson Wildcats (6-2) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (3-4)
The Wildcats are 1-1 on the road. Davidson has a 6-2 record against teams over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. L.J. Owens is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Delaware.
Loyer is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 16.3 points for Davidson.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.