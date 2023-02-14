Loyer leads Davidson against Saint Louis after 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Davidson Wildcats (11-13, 4-8 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (16-9, 8-4 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces the Saint Louis Billikens after Foster Loyer scored 26 points in Davidson’s 73-71 loss to the Fordham Rams. The Billikens are 11-3 in home games. Saint Louis ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 35.0% from deep, led by Gibson Jimerson shooting 38.6% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats are 4-8 against A-10 opponents. Davidson averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Javonte Perkins is shooting 41.6% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Loyer is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

