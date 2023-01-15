Loyer leads No. 3 Purdue against Michigan State after 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Purdue Boilermakers (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue visits the Michigan State Spartans after Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points in Purdue’s 73-55 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Spartans are 7-1 on their home court. Michigan State leads the Big Ten with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Joey Hauser averaging 6.0.

The Boilermakers have gone 5-1 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans and Boilermakers meet Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hauser is averaging 13.6 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Braden Smith is averaging 9.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 20 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

