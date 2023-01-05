The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Loyer's late 3 gives No. 1 Purdue 71-69 win over No. 24 OSU

January 5, 2023 at 10:58 p.m. EST
Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer, left, shoots in front of Ohio State guard Sean McNeil during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fletcher Loyer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and No. 1 Purdue bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) trailed 69-66 with 41 seconds remaining after Ohio State’s Sean McNeil made a 3-pointer.

Zach Edey responded with a bucket on the other end, and Purdue forced a turnover on the Buckeyes’ next possession to set up Loyer’s 3.

Edey and Braden Smith each scored 16 points for Purdue.

Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points for Ohio State (10-4, 2-1), which shot 50% from the field.

NO. 2 HOUSTON 87, SMU 53

HOUSTON — Jarace Walker tied his season high with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Marcus Sasser added 14 points and a career high-tying seven assists and Houston beat SMU.

Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the first half as Houston (15-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) built a 49-23 halftime lead. The Cougars have won six straight.

J’Wan Roberts had 11 points and eight rebounds for Houston, which shot 46%, including 10 of 30 on 3-pointers.

Efe Odigie had 14 points and Zach Nutall added 12 for SMU (6-9, 1-1). Zhuric Phelps, who was leading SMU with 18.4 points per game, finished with six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

