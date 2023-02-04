Loyola Chicago defeats George Mason 69-61

CHICAGO — Philip Alston, Bryce Golden and Braden Norris all scored 13 points to help Loyola Chicago defeat George Mason 69-61 on Saturday.
Malik Henry was one of three players with 14 points for the Patriots (13-11, 5-6). He added seven rebounds and two blocks. George Mason also got 14 points, four assists and two steals from Ronald Polite. De’Von Cooper also recorded 14 points.
Loyola Chicago led George Mason at the half, 34-29. Alston’s layup with 10:11 left in the second half gave Loyola Chicago the lead for good at 47-45.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.