Loyola Chicago faces La Salle, looks to break 4-game slide

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-20, 3-14 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (13-17, 7-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago looks to break its four-game losing streak with a win against La Salle. The Explorers are 8-7 on their home court. La Salle has a 4-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ramblers are 3-14 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago allows 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Philip Alston is averaging 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

