La Salle and Loyola Chicago face off for conference showdown

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-20, 3-14 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (13-17, 7-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -3.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes La Salle and Loyola Chicago face off on Saturday. The Explorers have gone 8-7 at home. La Salle has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Ramblers are 3-14 in conference play. Loyola Chicago allows 72.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Explorers and Ramblers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is shooting 37.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Philip Alston is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

